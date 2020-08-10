President Sarkissian congratulates Lukashenko on re-election

YEREVAN, AUGUST 10, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory message to President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on the occasion of being re-elected.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, the message runs as follows,

‘’I cordially congratulate you on being re-elected President of the Republic of Belarus.

I am confident that the multi-dimensional cooperation between Armenia and Belarus will continue to successfully develop on bilateral and multilateral formats for the benefit of the peoples of our countries’’.

President Sarkissian wished Lukashenko health, success and all the best, and peace, stability and prosperity to the friendly people of Belarus.