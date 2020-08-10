Tehran’s Armenian church holds requiem in honor of Beirut explosion victims

YEREVAN, AUGUST 10, ARMENPRESS. A requiem was held in honor of the Beirut blast victims at the Saint Sarkis Armenian Cathedral in Tehran, the Armenian Embassy in Iran said in a statement.

The requiem was served by Prelate Archbishop Sebouh Sarkissian.

Ambassador of Armenia to Iran Artashes Tumanyan was in attendance.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan