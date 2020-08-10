Armenian community of Iraq donates more than 90,000 dollars to military insurance foundation

YEREVAN, AUGUST 10, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian community of Iraq has collected 90,700 dollars and is donating the money to the military insurance foundation of Armenia.

“Every family of the Armenian community of Iraq participated in the fundraiser, they came together like one and realized their desire to help the Armenian army. We especially want to thank Armenian Ambassador to Iraq Mr. Hrachya Poladyan, who spared no effort for making the community’s wish come true. We are grateful to every member of the community for the readiness to help and for every donation. This kind of support from the community once again proved the public’s trust and support for the fund,” the Insurance Foundation for Servicemen said.

