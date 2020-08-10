Deputy Chief of Police Tigran Yesayan fired
YEREVAN, AUGUST 10, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian has approved Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s petition on dismissing Deputy Chief of Police Tigran Yesayan, Sarkissian’s Office said in a news release.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
12:12, 05.06.2020
5 ways USAID helps Armenia to develop
15:22, 12.25.2019
2019 was productive year for Armenia-EU relations – political scientist
- 08.10-21:02 Lebanese Government steps down
- 08.10-20:30 Treaty of Sevres is a valid document under public international law – lawyer
- 08.10-19:04 Lebanese Government prepares to resign
- 08.10-18:18 President Sarkissian congratulates Lukashenko on re-election
- 08.10-17:49 Schools in Armenia to resume classes from September 15
- 08.10-17:33 Armenian PM offers condolences to India on Kerala plane accident
- 08.10-17:21 Asian Stocks - 10-08-20
- 08.10-17:18 Pashinyan congratulates Lukashenko on re-election as President of Belarus
- 08.10-16:42 Tehran’s Armenian church holds requiem in honor of Beirut explosion victims
- 08.10-15:39 UEFA Europa League qualifier draws reveal competition facing Armenian clubs
- 08.10-15:28 Lebanese Cabinet member Vartine Ohanian demands government resignation
- 08.10-14:37 Armenian community of Iraq donates more than 90,000 dollars to military insurance foundation
- 08.10-14:09 Deputy Chief of Police Tigran Yesayan fired
- 08.10-13:40 Armenia repatriation law in final phase of development
- 08.10-12:59 Armenia delegation meets with Catholicos-Patriarch Krikor Bedros XX in Lebanon
- 08.10-12:55 Measurement works reveal 30 previously unknown stones at “Armenian Stonehenge” Carahunge
- 08.10-12:28 Treaty of Sevres was key to just regional peace – Armenian Ambassador to France
- 08.10-11:51 Treaty of Sevres is historic fact, our duty is to remember and preserve its meaning – PM Pashinyan
- 08.10-11:20 Artsakh reports 1 new coronavirus case
- 08.10-11:08 23 new cases, 5 dead from COVID-19 over last 24 hours, Armenian CDC
- 08.10-10:58 Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visits troops
- 08.10-10:26 More than 47000 coronavirus test kits produced and supplied by Armenian scientists so far
- 08.10-10:02 Treaty of Sevres remains essential document for fair resolution of Armenian Question – Sarkissian
- 08.10-09:33 Armenian government delegation meets with Catholicos Aram I in Lebanon
- 08.10-09:18 100 years later, Woodrow Wilson’s legally binding verdict on Armenia-Turkey border remains in force
20:03, 08.05.2020
Viewed 3760 times Armenia to send humanitarian aid to Lebanon – PM's spokesperson
11:47, 08.07.2020
Viewed 2389 times First Armenian relief plane to deliver 12 tons of aid to Beirut, more flights planned
09:13, 08.04.2020
Viewed 2047 times Armenia’s travel operators focus on domestic tourism to survive COVID-19 impact
21:17, 08.04.2020
Viewed 2038 times Reuters informs about at least 10 victims in Beirut explosions
19:10, 08.07.2020
Viewed 1878 times Armenia ready to reconstruct some of the ruined buildings in Beirut