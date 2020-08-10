Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 August

Deputy Chief of Police Tigran Yesayan fired

YEREVAN, AUGUST 10, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian has approved Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s petition on dismissing Deputy Chief of Police Tigran Yesayan, Sarkissian’s Office said in a news release.

