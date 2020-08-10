Armenia delegation meets with Catholicos-Patriarch Krikor Bedros XX in Lebanon

YEREVAN, AUGUST 10, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government delegation comprised of High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan and other officials met with Catholicos-Patriarch of Cilicia of the Armenian Catholic Church His Beatitude Krikor Bedros XX in Lebanon.

Armenian Ambassador to Lebanon Vahagn Atabekyan also attended the meeting, the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Office said in a news release.

Krikor Bedros XX presented to the officials the situation of the Lebanese-Armenians and the human and material losses as result of the August 4 explosion in Beirut.

High Commissioner Zareh Sinanyan thanked for the reception and stressed that Armenia is providing assistance to the Government of Lebanon, the brotherly people of Lebanon, as well as the Lebanese-Armenian community. “The purpose of the visit is to have a deeper understanding on how we can assist our Lebanese-Armenian compatriots,” Sinanyan said.

In his remarks, His Beatitude stressed that Armenians around the world have two hearts – Armenia and the Diaspora, and was happy to note that finally the Armeian people have a free and independent fatherland. He also attached importance to the assistance they received from the Government of Artsakh. “Our brothers are with us, and this was a very beautiful gesture”, he said.

Sinanyan mentioned that two more planeloads with humanitarian aid will be delivered to Lebanon from Armenia.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan