Artsakh reports 1 new coronavirus case

YEREVAN, AUGUST 10, ARMENPRESS. 1 new COVID-19 case was diagnosed in Artsakh over the last 24 hours, the country’s health authorities reported.

The total number of confirmed cases in Artsakh is 251, with 227 recoveries so far.

The latest case was confirmed in a resident of the capital city of Stepanakert.

As of August 10, 11:00 local time, Artsakh has 23 active cases of COVID-19.

So far, there haven’t been any COVID-19-related deaths in Artsakh. However, 1 person infected with the virus had died, but the death was caused by another pre-existing illness.

