23 new cases, 5 dead from COVID-19 over last 24 hours, Armenian CDC

YEREVAN, AUGUST 10, ARMENPRESS. 23 new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded over the last 24 hours in Armenia, bringing the total cumulative number of confirmed cases to 40433.

96 patients recovered, raising the number of recoveries to 32616, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said.

5 patients died from complications.

The total death toll from COVID-19 in Armenia is 796. This number doesn’t include the deaths of 228 other people infected with the virus, who died from other pre-existing conditions.

Only 340 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

A total of 176354 tests were done since the outbreak began.

The number of active cases as of 11:00 Yerevan time, August 10 stood at 6793.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan