Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visits troops

YEREVAN, AUGUST 10, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on August 10 visited a military base of the Armenian Armed Forces to meet with the troops, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a news release.

PM Pashinyan toured the military base, greeted the troops during their breakfast, reviewed the base conditions and the tactical situation.

He also toured the cafeteria which serves the recently introduced, newly developed nutrition-based food system to the troops.

A group of distinguished servicemen were awarded encouragement gifts for their selfless service by the Prime Minister, who wished them peaceful service.

