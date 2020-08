The Week in Headlines

YEREVAN, AUGUST 9, ARMENPRESS. Check out our selection of top stories from last week:

Massive explosion rocks Beirut port

Beirut blast death toll climbs to 154

13 Lebanese-Armenians killed in Beirut blast – embassy

Kilometers away, Armenian Catholicosate in Antelias damaged from massive explosion in Beirut port

'Surgeries without anesthesia': Kandaharian’s shocking details from catastrophic aftermath in Beirut

Prime Minister Pashinyan offers condolences over devastating Beirut explosion

Candle-lighting in memory of Beirut explosion victims takes place in Yerevan

Armenian National Assembly building illuminated with Lebanese flag colors





Beirut explosion force amounts to approximately 10% of Hiroshima, says MIT professor

'Possibility of external interference' not ruled out in Beirut blast probe





200 new cases and 8 deaths in last 24 hours – Armenian Center For Disease Control

Artsakh reports 2 coronavirus cases in last 24 hours

Dilijan Medical Center’s coronavirus unit decommissioned as active cases drop in Armenia

NASA Jet Propulsion Lab grants license to Armenian company to make VITAL ventilators





Armenian researchers launch COVID-19 antibody study

Augment Bionics co-founder George Dzavaryan donates PPE to Armenia for COVID-19 response





Armenians in Canada advised to be vigilant after latest hate-fueled provocation by Azerbaijanis

“This is sickening” – California Governor condemns vandalism against Armenian school in SF

Armenia denies report on Turkish F-16 maneuvers at "airstrike proximity"

Italy’s Chamber of Deputies ratifies Armenia-EU CEPA

PM Pashinyan addresses Yazidi community of Armenia over Sinjar Genocide

NSS Armenia checking information about government server penetration attack





Armenia’s travel operators focus on domestic tourism to survive COVID-19 impact

Two Armenian school students win silver and bronze at Int’l Chemistry Olympiads





Netflix acquires Armenian Genocide film The Promise





Pop star Arman Hovhannisyan to be honored with star on Las Vegas Walk of Stars





FC Shirak’s Mory Koné named Best Player of Armenia of 2019/2020 season