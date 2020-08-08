Over 300 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan in one week, says Artsakh
14:49, 8 August, 2020
YEREVAN, AUGUST 8, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh’s military says Azerbaijani troops violated the ceasefire at the line of contact on more than 300 separate occasions, firing a total of approximately 2800 shots at Artsakh army positions over the last week.
The Artsakh’s military – the Defense Army – said in a news release that it “is in control of the tactical-strategic situation and carries on confidently fulfilling its mission”.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
