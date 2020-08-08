Artsakh reports 2 coronavirus cases in last 24 hours

YEREVAN, AUGUST 8, ARMENPRESS. 2 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Artsakh over the last 24 hours, the country’s health authorities said.

12 patients recovered, bringing the total number of active cases to 36.

Since the outbreak began, a total of 250 cases were reported in Artsakh. No COVID-19-related deaths were recorded in the country.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan