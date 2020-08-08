200 new cases and 8 deaths in last 24 hours – Armenian Center For Disease Control

YEREVAN, AUGUST 8, ARMENPRESS. The National Center for Disease Control and Prevention says 200 new coronavirus cases have been diagnosed in the past 24 hours, and 387 patients recovered.

The total cumulative number of confirmed cases has reached 40185, with 32395 recoveries.

8 patients died from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, increasing the death toll to 785. This number doesn’t include the deaths of 228 other people who were diagnosed with the coronavirus, because as authorities said these patients died from other illnesses.

The number of active cases is 6777 as of 11:00, Yerevan time.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan