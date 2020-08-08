LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 07-08-20

LONDON, AUGUST 8, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 7 august:

The price of aluminum down by 1.12% to $1758.50, copper price down by 1.11% to $6450.50, lead price up by 1.28% to $1931.50, nickel price up by 1.02% to $14433.00, tin price down by 0.48% to $17846.00, zinc price up by 0.36% to $2390.00, molybdenum price stood at $16270.00, cobalt price stood at $33200.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.