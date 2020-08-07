Post-Soviet area priority for Russia's foreign policy – Putin

YEREVAN, AUGUST 7, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin invited the members of the Security Council to discuss the situation in the world, particularly in the post-Soviet area, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Kremlin.

''We will speak about the situation in the world, focusing on the post-Soviet area, considering the fact that they are our neighbors and allies. As a rule, both our economic and political interests coincide. Definitely, it's one of our foreign policy priorities'', Putin said.

