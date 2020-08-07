Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 07-08-20

YEREVAN, 7 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 7 august, USD exchange rate down by 0.18 drams to 485.00 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 2.20 drams to 573.17 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.04 drams to 6.58 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 4.31 drams to 634.96 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price вup by 284.42 drams to 32233.3 drams. Silver price вup by 14.50 drams to 434.81 drams. Platinum price вup by 165.94 drams to 15218.88 drams.