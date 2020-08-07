Armenian researchers launch COVID-19 antibody study

YEREVAN, AUGUST 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenian scientists at the Yerevan State Medical University (YSMU) are starting coronavirus antibody studies as part of the YSMU COVID Antibody Project, YSMU President Armen Muradian said in a statement.

People who’ve been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past can voluntarily take part in the research by filling in the papers online, after which they will be asked to give blood samples at a hospital.

“Our researchers will study the antibodies and their quantity in the person’s system after infection. This process is totally safe for the patients”, he said, encouraging the participation.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan