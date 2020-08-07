Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 August

COVID-19: No new cases in Artsakh over 24 hours

YEREVAN, AUGUST 7, ARMENPRESS. No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Artsakh over the last 24 hours.

As of the latest data the total cumulative number of confirmed cases stands at 248 with 201 recoveries.  

So far, there haven’t been any coronavirus-related deaths in the country.

However, 1 person infected with the virus had died earlier, but authorities said the individual’s death was caused by another pre-existing condition.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan





