Sarkissian discusses Beirut Armenian community relief programs with AGBU President

YEREVAN, AUGUST 7, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian has spoken over the phone with Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) President Berge Setrakian regarding the consequences of the Beirut explosion and the problems faced by the Armenian community of the Lebanese capital, the President’s Office said.

The conversation focused on the human losses and material damages and the issue of providing the Armenian community in Beirut with urgent aid, “at the same time, mentioning that the aid must be continuous given the difficulty of the situation and the crisis”.

“The President of the Republic and the AGBU President attached importance to the implementation of coordinated relief programs both by the state and national and church institutions," Sarkissian's office said in a readout.

