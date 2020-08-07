166 new COVID-19 cases in Armenia over past 24 hours

YEREVAN, AUGUST 7, ARMENPRESS. 166 new COVID-19 cases have been diagnosed in Armenia over the past 24 hours, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported. 1394 tests were conducted.

452 people recovered, raising the number of total recoveries to 32008.

5 patients died from coronavirus complications, increasing the overall death toll to 777. This number doesn’t include the deaths of 228 other people infected with the virus who died from other pre-existing conditions.

The total cumulative number of cases stands at 39985.

The number of active cases is 6972.

A total of 172994 tests were conducted since the outbreak began.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan