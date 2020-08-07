Pop star Arman Hovhannisyan to be honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

YEREVAN, AUGUST 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenian pop star Arman Hovhannisyan will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on September 21, 2020.

Symbolically, the day of the inauguration of his star is the Armenian Independence Day.

In an Instagram post, Hovhannisyan thanked his fans, saying: “You have your place in the process of accomplishment of every single letter of my name, the celebration and success is not only mine, but ours”.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan