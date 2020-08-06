Artsakh's President receives former Prime Minister of Armenia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 6, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received former Chairman of the National Assembly and former Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Hovik Abrahamyan on August 6, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of Artsakh President’s Office.

The interlocutors touched upon a wide range of socio-economic and political issues during the meeting held in immediate atmosphere.