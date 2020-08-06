Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 06-08-20

YEREVAN, 6 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 6 August, USD exchange rate down by 0.34 drams to 485.18 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.26 drams to 575.37 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.04 drams to 6.62 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.83 drams to 639.27 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 1,074.20 drams to 31948.88 drams. Silver price вup by 40.52 drams to 420.31 drams. Platinum price вup by 832.39 drams to 15052.94 drams.