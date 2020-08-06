European Commission mobilizes over €33 million for Lebanon

YEREVAN, AUGUST 6, ARMENPRESS. The European Commission is mobilizing over €33 million for first emergency needs, medical support and equipment, and protection of critical infrastructure for Lebanon after the Beirut blast, the Commission said in a read-out of the phone call between Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab.

The Commission will consider further support depending on the on-going humanitarian needs assessment.

EU is already providing assistance to Lebanon, particularly: the deployment of over 100 highly trained search-and-rescue firefighters, with vehicles, dogs and emergency medical equipment, including through the Lebanese Red Cross; the offer of additional teams, in particular for chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear detection; a military vessel with helicopter capacity for medical evacuation, and medical and protective equipment, The activation of the Copernicus Satellite mapping system to help assess the extent of the damage.

Editing by Stepan Kocharyan