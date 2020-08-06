Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 August

Armenian Air Force SU-25 attack aircraft hold drills

YEREVAN, AUGUST 6, ARMENPRESS. The attack aircrafts of the Armenian Air Force are holding training flights, Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said on social media, posting a video of the maneuvers of the Su-25 close air support jets.

“Within the framework of the snap inspections, the Armenian Air Force’s attack aircraft are carrying on the drills,” she said.

 

