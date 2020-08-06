Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 August

President Sarkissian to visit Tavush Province

YEREVAN, AUGUST 6, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian will travel to the province of Tavush on a two-day visit to meet with the residents of Chinari, a village that came under Azerbaijani cross-border bombardments in mid-July, the President’s Office said.

Sarkissian will also visit Berd, another town in the same province, where he will tour the town’s industrial companies.

