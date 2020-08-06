New chief of Military Police appointed
YEREVAN, AUGUST 6, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian has appointed Ashot Zakaryan to be the new Chief of the Military Police of the Defense Ministry, the President’s Office said.
The appointment was made at the recommendation of the Prime Minister.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
12:12, 05.06.2020
5 ways USAID helps Armenia to develop
15:22, 12.25.2019
2019 was productive year for Armenia-EU relations – political scientist
- 13:47 From handguns to vehicles, everything must be brand new – PM on new police patrol service
- 13:26 President Sarkissian to visit Tavush Province
- 13:22 New chief of Military Police appointed
- 13:18 Deputy Chief of Police Hayk Mhryan dismissed
- 13:00 Ex-chief of Public Services Regulatory Commission arrested
- 12:45 Government allocates 278 million drams to rebuild Tavush towns after Azerbaijani shelling
- 11:44 11 Lebanese-Armenians dead in Beirut blast
- 11:39 Armenian emergency aid flight to Lebanon to take place August 8
- 11:32 No new COVID-19 cases in Artsakh over last 24 hours
- 11:29 At this difficult moment, we can’t remain indifferent to brotherly Lebanon, Armenia PM says
- 11:24 Hayastan All Armenian Fund launches fundraiser for Lebanon
- 11:20 Armenia’s High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs to visit Beirut
- 11:11 233 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in Armenia
- 10:58 Third Russian plane carrying aid lands in Beirut
- 09:47 Italy’s Chamber of Deputies ratifies Armenia-EU CEPA
- 09:18 European Stocks up - 05-08-20
- 09:17 US stocks up - 05-08-20
- 09:16 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 05-08-20
- 09:16 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 05-08-20
- 09:13 Oil Prices Up - 05-08-20
- 08.05-21:55 Yerevan Mayor offers condolences to Beirut
- 08.05-21:30 Candle-lighting in memory of Beirut explosion victims takes place in Yerevan
- 08.05-20:23 Beirut explosion might be caused by negligence
- 08.05-20:03 Armenia to send humanitarian aid to Lebanon – PM's spokesperson
- 08.05-19:20 Armenia-Azerbaijan border tensions should not result in clashes in Russia – Medvedev
14:02, 07.30.2020
Viewed 3757 times Turkey will not join Azerbaijan’s military operations against Armenia – Armenian MP
18:30, 07.31.2020
Viewed 2956 times Estonian journalist shares memories about visiting Aghdam in 1990 and meeting with "gray wolves"
13:17, 08.03.2020
Viewed 2585 times Armenia and Armenians worldwide will not tolerate another genocide! - Ambassador Mkrtchyan's article
17:05, 08.01.2020
Viewed 2487 times Serbia sold ammunition also to Azerbaijan – Vučić presents reasons for selling arms to Armenia
21:35, 07.30.2020
Viewed 2361 times Brazil's 1st lady infected with COVID-19