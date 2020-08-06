Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 August

New chief of Military Police appointed

New chief of Military Police appointed

YEREVAN, AUGUST 6, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian has appointed Ashot Zakaryan to be the new Chief of the Military Police of the Defense Ministry, the President’s Office said.

The appointment was made at the recommendation of the Prime Minister.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration