Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 August

Deputy Chief of Police Hayk Mhryan dismissed

YEREVAN, AUGUST 6, ARMENPRESS. At the recommendation of the Prime Minister, the President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has formally dismissed Hayk Mhryan as Deputy Chief of Police.

Editing by Stepan Kocharyan 





