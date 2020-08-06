Ex-chief of Public Services Regulatory Commission arrested

YEREVAN, AUGUST 6, ARMENPRESS. The former head of the Public Services Regulatory Commission Robert Nazaryan has been arrested amid an investigation, the Special Investigations Service (SIS) spokesperson Marina Ohanjanyan told ARMENPRESS.

Nazaryan, who led the commission between 2008-2018, was taken into custody by authorities within the framework of a probe conducted by the SIS.

Nazaryan was also Mayor of Yerevan from 2001 to 2003.

“I can’t give further details now, but we will issue information soon”, Ohanjanyan added.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan