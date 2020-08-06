No new COVID-19 cases in Artsakh over last 24 hours

YEREVAN, AUGUST 6, ARMENPRESS. No new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Artsakh, the country’s health ministry said. 183 tests were conducted over the last 24 hours.

The total cumulative number of confirmed cases in Artsakh stands at 248, with 201 recoveries so far.

There haven’t been any coronavirus-related deaths in Artsakh so far. However, 1 person infected with the virus has died, but the death wasn’t caused by the coronavirus, the local authorities said.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan