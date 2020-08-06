Hayastan All Armenian Fund launches fundraiser for Lebanon

YEREVAN, AUGUST 6, ARMENPRESS. The Hayastan All Armenian Fund has launched a special account for those willing to make donations to provide urgent assistance to the people of Lebanon, PM Nikol Pashinyan said.

“All those who are willing to make individual donations to the people of Lebanon, I am informing that the Hayastan All Armenian Fund has opened a special account for transactions at the Central Bank and an online fundraiser platform on the fund website,” he said.

After the massive explosion that devastated Beirut on Tuesday, the government of Armenia will send an emergency plane with medical supplies, food, medical equipment and other aid to the Lebanese capital on Saturday.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan