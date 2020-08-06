233 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in Armenia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 6, ARMENPRESS. 1588 coronavirus tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours in Armenia, with 233 positive cases.

The National Center for Disease Control said 706 people recovered from COVID-19 and 2 patients died over the last day.

The total cumulative number of confirmed cases and recoveries stands at 39819 and 31556 respectively.

Since the outbreak began, 772 people died from the coronavirus in Armenia. This number doesn’t include the deaths of 228 other people infected with the virus, who authorities say died from other pre-existing conditions.

A total of 171600 tests have been conducted since the outbreak started.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan