Third Russian plane carrying aid lands in Beirut

YEREVAN, AUGUST 6, ARMENPRESS. The third Russian plane carrying aid and emergency personnel has arrived in Beirut after a massive explosion devastated the Lebanese capital.

“The IL-76 aircraft landed in Beirut at 08:04 Moscow time,” TASS reported citing the ministry of emergency situation.

Russia had sent two planes earlier as well. The aid comprises emergency doctors, rescuers and a mobile hospital.

A total of 150 Russian rescuers will help the Lebanese authorities in search and rescue operations.

Russian authorities are sending two other aircrafts with aid soon. One of the planes is already airborne.

More than 2700 tons of ammonium nitrate exploded in the port of Beirut at a warehouse on Tuesday, sending massive shockwaves through the Lebanese capital. More than 130 people are dead and 5000 are wounded. Heavy damages occurred across the city.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan