Italy’s Chamber of Deputies ratifies Armenia-EU CEPA

YEREVAN, AUGUST 6, ARMENPRESS. The lower house – known as the Chamber of Deputies - of the Italian Parliament, unanimously ratified the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with 414 votes in favor, the Armenian Embassy in Italy said.

Earlier in 2019, the upper house (Senate) had also ratified the agreement.

The document will soon be submitted to the Italian President for signing.

