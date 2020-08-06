LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 05-08-20

LONDON, AUGUST 6, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 5 August:

The price of aluminum up by 1.54% to $1748.50, copper price down by 0.07% to $6435.00, lead price down by 0.46% to $1852.50, nickel price up by 0.92% to $13933.00, tin price up by 0.21% to $17860.00, zinc price up by 0.19% to $2315.50, molybdenum price stood at $16094.00, cobalt price up by 8.85% to $33200.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.