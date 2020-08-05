Yerevan Mayor offers condolences to Beirut

YEREVAN, AUGUST 5, ARMENPRESS. Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan has offered condolences to the Mayor of Beirut Jamal Itani on the devastating blast which claimed more than 100 lives and injured around 5000 people in the Lebanese capital on Tuesday.

“On behalf of the Yerevanites, I expressed my deepest condolences over the disastrous explosion in Beirut”, Marutyan said in a statement. “Together with the Beirutis we mourn the loss of many lives. We are sure that Yerevan’s sister city Beirut will overcome this disaster and will emerge from this challenge stronger and firmer,” the mayor of the Armenian capital said.

