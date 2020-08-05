Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 August

Candle-lighting in memory of Beirut explosion victims takes place in Yerevan

Candle-lighting in memory of Beirut explosion victims takes place in Yerevan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 5, ARMENPRESS. Candle-lighting in memory of the victims of Beirut explosion took place at the Republican Square of Yerevan initiated by Lebanese-Armenian repatriates. ARMENPRESS reports the participants of the event waved the national flags of Armenia and Lebanon and sang the national anthems.

Over 100 people fell victim to Beirut port explosion, over 4000 were injured. According to preliminary data, 6 Armenians were among the victims.  

3-day mourning is declared in Lebanon. State of emergency has been declared and Beirut is declared a disaster area.





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration