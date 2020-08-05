State of emergency to be prolonged by another month – some restrictions will be eased

YEREVAN, AUGUST 5, ARMENPRESS. State of emergency will be prolonged by another month in Armenia, which will be the last prolongation, Deputy Prime Minister, Commandant Tigran Avinyan said in a briefing following the session at the Commandant's Office.

ARMENPRESS reports Avinyan emphasized that some of the restrictions will be eased. ''Particularly, the issue of entry of foreigners to Armenia, restrictions on exporting goods, holding rallies and public events will be reviewed'', he said.

State of emergency expires on August 12. It was declared on March 16 and was prolonged several times.

