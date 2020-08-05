PM Pashinyan receives representatives of textile industry

YEREVAN, AUGUST 5, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received representatives of companies involved in textile industry, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister.

The PM noted that the goal of the meeting is to point out the problems facing the sphere in the light of the crisis and discuss the opportunities for their solution. ''We will discuss the possible assistance tools that will help to overcome the crisis and return to the development path'', Nikol Pashinyan said.

Minister of Economy Tigran Khachatryan reported that 90% of Armenian textile production is exported and even in the light of the crisis demand has not declined. In the 1st quarter of this year textile industry reported 22% increase, and 15% decline in the 2nd quarter, mainly conditioned by coronavirus and restrictions against businesses.

The representatives of the textile companies mentioned unfavorable logistic conditions as an obstacle for exporting.

PM Pashinyan tasked officials in charge for the sphere to continue discussions with the private sector for another week and based on the discussions present a draft decision on assistance tool kits. PM Pashinyan also urged the private sector representatives to preserve anti-pandemic rules to avoid new outbreaks.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan