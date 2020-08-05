Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 05-08-20

YEREVAN, 5 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 5 August, USD exchange rate down by 0.14 drams to 485.52 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 2.84 drams to 575.63 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.07 drams to 6.66 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 3.22 drams to 637.44 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price вup by 293.23 drams to 30874.68 drams. Silver price вup by 1.45 drams to 379.79 drams. Platinum price вup by 27.12 drams to 14220.55 drams.