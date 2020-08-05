Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 August

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 05-08-20

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 05-08-20

YEREVAN, 5 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 5 August, USD exchange rate down by 0.14 drams to 485.52 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 2.84 drams to 575.63 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.07 drams to 6.66 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 3.22 drams to 637.44 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price вup by 293.23 drams to 30874.68 drams. Silver price вup by 1.45 drams to 379.79 drams. Platinum price вup by 27.12 drams to 14220.55 drams.





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration