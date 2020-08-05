UNIFIL’s Armenian contingent was never in danger during blast – foreign ministry

YEREVAN, AUGUST 5, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian peacekeepers of UNIFIL were not in danger at the time when the devastating blast hit Beirut, the foreign ministry told ARMENPRESS.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan told ARMENPRESS that the Armenian Embassy maintains constant contact with the peacekeepers. “Ambassador Atabekyan contacted them this morning. He said that the peacekeepers are serving in the direction of the southern border, which is rather far away from the blast area,” she said, adding that the Armenian peacekeepers carry on with their service normally.

UNIFIL (United Nations Interim Force Lebanon) said earlier in a statement that one of its Maritime Task Force ships was damaged and some of UNIFIL naval peacekeepers were injured.

“As a result of a huge explosion that rocked Beirut Port this evening, one of the UNIFIL ships of the Maritime Task Force docked in the port was damaged, leaving some UNIFIL naval peacekeepers injured – some of them seriously. UNIFIL is transporting the injured peacekeepers to the nearest hospitals for medical treatment. UNIFIL is currently assessing the situation, including the scale of the impact on UNIFIL personnel” the mission said in a statement.

UNIFIL Head of Mission and Force Commander Major General Del Col said: “We are with the people and the Government of Lebanon during this difficult time and stand ready to help and provide any assistance and support.”

More than 2700 tons of ammonium nitrate exploded in the port of Beirut at a warehouse on Tuesday, sending massive shockwaves through the Lebanese capital. More than 100 people are dead and 4000 are wounded. Heavy damages occurred across the city.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan