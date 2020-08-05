Armenia offers humanitarian aid to Lebanon, assessment of needs underway

YEREVAN, AUGUST 5, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with President of Lebanon Michel Aoun over the Beirut blast consequences.

“By expressing support and condolences regarding yesterday’s explosion and the deaths, I offered the Republic of Armenia’s help to the brotherly people of Lebanon. The Lebanese government is currently conducting assessment of needs and as a result of the assessment the Armenian government will make decision according to necessity,” PM Pashinyan said on social media.

The Prime Minister’s Office said in a readout that President Aoun thanked the Armenian PM for the condolences and for the readiness to provide help. Aoun said that the Lebanese authorities are doing their utmost to overcome the consequences as soon as possible.

More than 2700 tons of ammonium nitrate exploded in the port of Beirut at a warehouse on Tuesday, sending massive shockwaves through the Lebanese capital. More than 100 people are dead and 4000 are wounded. Heavy damages occurred across the city.

The blast was so powerful that it was reportedly heard in Cyprus, some 150 miles away from the port.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan