“Pearl of Middle East will emerge stronger and more united” - Anna Hakobyan offers condolences

YEREVAN, AUGUST 5, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s spouse Anna Hakobyan has addressed a telegram to Lebanese President Michel Aoun’s spouse Nadia Al Chami to express condolences and support over the Beirut explosion.

“I am deeply shocked by this great tragedy in Lebanon,” Hakobyan said in the letter. “I share this heavy sorrow with you and I express my support to the families of the victims. I wish speedy recovery to those injured. The Armenian people stand by the brotherly Lebanon and pray for the speedy overcoming of the consequences of this tragedy and the country’s return to normal life. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during these difficult days. May God give patience, resilience and peace to the friendly people of Lebanon. I am convinced, that the Pearl of the Middle East will emerge even stronger and more united from this crisis”.

The blast erupted at a port warehouse in the Lebanese capital on Tuesday. More than 100 people are dead and 4000 are injured.

The enormous blast was reportedly heard as far away as Cyprus, some 150 miles away from the port.

Beirut authorities have traced the blast to a massive stash of explosive ammonium nitrate in a warehouse at the port. The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan