Prime Minister formally requests President to sack Deputy Chief of Police Hayk Mhryan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 5, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has submitted a recommendation to President Armen Sarkissian requesting him to dismiss Deputy Chief of Police of Armenia Hayk Mhryan, Sarkissian’s aide Hasmik Poghosyan told ARMENPRESS.

“The President hasn’t signed the motion yet,” she said.

According to unconfirmed media reports, another Deputy Chief of Police, Tigran Yesayan, is also sacked.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan