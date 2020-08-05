Augment Bionics co-founder George Dzavaryan donates PPE to Armenia for COVID-19 response

YEREVAN, AUGUST 5, ARMENPRESS. Co-Founder of the British Augment Bionics George Dzavaryan has donated personal protective equipment to Armenia amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“30,000 face shields will be distributed among the country’s medical centers,” the Armenian Ministry of Healthcare said on social media.

The Armenia Embassy in UK and the Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs under the Prime Minister’s Office of Armenia supported organizational matters of the donation.

