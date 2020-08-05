President Sarkissian holds phone conversation with Aram I over Beirut blast aftermath

YEREVAN, AUGUST 5, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian held a phone conversation with Aram I, the Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia.

The President inquired about details from the Beirut explosion and expressed “his deep concern around the situation”, Sarkissian’s Office said in a readout.

“President Sarkissian expressed concern about the situation of the Armenian-populated Bourj Hammoud neighborhood which has been damaged by the blast, the damages suffered at the Antelias Cathedral and the condition of our Lebanese-Armenian compatriots”.

Sarkissian extended condolences to Aram I on the deaths, which includes also Lebanese-Armenians. The President wished speedy recovery to those injured.

“Expressing support to the Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, and in person of him the Lebanese-Armenian community, President Sarkissian also expressed readiness to assist. The President expressed conviction that the Lebanese-Armenians, who have passed through and have overcome numerous challenges, together with the entire brotherly people of Lebanon will be able to overcome this difficult challenge as well”.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan