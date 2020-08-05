Armenia foreign ministry activates task force to coordinate aid provision to Lebanon

YEREVAN, AUGUST 5, ARMENPRESS. According to latest confirmed information 6 Lebanese-Armenians have been killed in the Beirut explosion on Tuesday, the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan said on social media.

“A task force has been initiated at the foreign ministry to coordinate the provision of targeted assistance with Lebanon’s crisis management authorities. The Armenian Embassy in Lebanon maintains constant contact with local authorities to together assess the Lebanese side’s needs and circle of assistance. At the same time, contact is maintained with Armenian community institutions to assess the needs,” Naghdalian said.

The blast erupted at a port warehouse in the Lebanese capital on Tuesday. More than 100 people are dead and 4000 are injured.

Beirut authorities have traced the blast to a massive stash of explosive ammonium nitrate in a warehouse at the port. The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

