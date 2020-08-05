Artsakh’s Speaker of Parliament offers condolences to Lebanon

YEREVAN, AUGUST 5, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Artsakh Arthur Tovmasyan has offered condolences to the people and government of Lebanon on the deadly explosion in Beirut.

“The pain of human loss as a consequence of the Beirut blast is immense and cruel. On behalf of the Parliament of Artsakh, I extend our condolences to Lebanon’s authorities and people, who include our compatriots; resilience and fortitude to you to mitigate the pain of this disaster”, Speaker Tovmasyan said in a statement published on social media.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan