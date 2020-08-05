Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 August

Another Lebanese-Armenian reportedly killed in Beirut blast

YEREVAN, AUGUST 5, ARMENPRESS. The Lebanese-Armenian Arevelk newspaper reports that the number of Armenians killed in the Beirut blast has reached 4.

According to Arevelk, the victim is identified as Telia Papazian, a Lebanese-Armenian woman who resided close to the port, where the explosion occurred.

Earlier reports said three Lebanese-Armenians were killed in the blast – Nazar Najarian, a politician from the Kataeb Party, Jessica Beckjian, a nurse at the Saint George Hospital University Medical Center, and a man identified as Jack Paramakian. 

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan





