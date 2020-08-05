Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 August

We are ready to provide assistance at this difficult moment, Sarkissian tells Lebanon’s Aoun

YEREVAN, AUGUST 5, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian has addressed a telegram to his Lebanese counterpart Michel Aoun to express condolences over the deadly Beirut blast, Sarkissian’s Office said.

“I am deeply shocked by the news of the Beirut explosion”, Sarkissian said in the telegram.

 “This tragedy claimed numerous lives and caused great devastation. I express my condolences to you and the brotherly people of Lebanon. I wish resilience and fortitude to the families of the victims and speedy recovery to the injured. At this difficult moment, we are ready to provide assistance to the brotherly Lebanon”, the Armenian President said.

