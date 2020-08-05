Artsakh reports 1 new COVID-19 case in last 24 hours

YEREVAN, AUGUST 5, ARMENPRESS. 1 new COVID-19 case has been confirmed in Artsakh over the past 24 hours, the country’s health authorities reported.

The virus has been confirmed in a resident from the capital city of Stepanakert. The patient is a direct contact of a previously confirmed case.

8 patients recovered over the past day in Artsakh.

The total cumulative number of confirmed cases in the country is 248, with 189 recoveries so far. No deaths have been reported from the coronavirus, although one person infected with the virus has died, but the death happened from other pre-existing conditions, authorities said.

6343 tests were conducted in total.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan